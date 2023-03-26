Notification Settings

M6 drink driver who was over twice the limit banned from the road for more than three years

By David StubbingsWalsallCrime

A drink driver who was stopped on the M6 at the wheel while more than twice the legal limit has been banned from the road for more than three years.

The driver was stopped on the M6
Martin Kibuttu was found to have 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was pulled over at Junction 10, near Walsall, on March 3.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

At Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the 51-year-old of Hart Road, Wolverhampton, admitted drink driving at the wheel of a Mercedes.

He was then disqualified from driving for 40 months, although his could be reduced by 40 weeks if he passes a drink drive rehabilitation course by August 2025.

Kibuttu was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £135 costs and £120 surcharge.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

