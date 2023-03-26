The driver was stopped on the M6

Martin Kibuttu was found to have 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was pulled over at Junction 10, near Walsall, on March 3.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

At Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the 51-year-old of Hart Road, Wolverhampton, admitted drink driving at the wheel of a Mercedes.

He was then disqualified from driving for 40 months, although his could be reduced by 40 weeks if he passes a drink drive rehabilitation course by August 2025.