Welcome from West Midlands politicians as vicious machetes to be banned

The legislation aims to ban the sale of machetes such as this one, which was deposited in a knife bin in Bilston

Policing minister Chris Philp is expected to rewrite legislation on the sale of the vicious blades, which have been used in a series of murders and violent incidents in the West Midlands.

It comes after West Midlands Police Federation chair Sergeant Richard Cooke called for a ban, saying "tighter rules" on the sale of machetes would help save lives.

The new law will follow a consultation announced by Mr Philp in the Express & Star earlier this month. It will see it made an offence to sell machetes online or in shops and to posses them in the home.

The sale of zombie knives was banned in 2016, with possession punishable by up to four years in prison, but machetes can still be sold to anyone aged over 18 providing they don’t feature any obvious branding.

Sgt Cooke said: "We need to tackle knife crime from all angles and this is one measure that will help prevent deaths.

"These weapons are specifically designed to kill and main and are often aimed at a target market of young people. We must do all we can to get them off the streets, and will continue to work with MPs and other stakeholders to produce a solution that works in practice."

Machetes, like this one seized in Dudley, are set to be banned from sale under new legislation

The call for a ban has been backed by MPs from across the region, including Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes. He said: "Following recent tragic events in Walsall, I'm pleased to hear that Chris Philp is likely to tighten up weapons legislation to make it an offence to sell machetes or unmarked zombie-style knives online, or in high street shops.

"There is simply no reason for these weapons to be freely available, and I commend the Express & Star for relentlessly campaigning on this issue."

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden has also welcomed the move, which comes as Labour announced plans to prosecute those who sell machetes online.

The Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said: "Knife crime is a huge issue for local communities and it's important that the law keeps up with the way knives are being bought.

"That's why it's right to make sure the online giants play their part and stop the sale of machetes online."

The region has seen a number of fatal stabbings this year. The victims include Bailey Atkinson, 20, and Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, who were knifed to death in separate incidents in Walsall.

Data published by the House of Commons Library shows West Midlands Police recorded 152 offences involving a knife per 100,000 population in 2021-22 – the highest rate in England and Wales.