Man jailed on drug offences after trying to evade police

Billy Cowley has been jailed for drug supply offences after trying to run away from officers. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Billy Cowley was sentenced to three years and nine months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday, March 14 after admitting possession with intent to supply class A drugs, escaping lawful custody and assaulting an emergency worker.

The court heard how, on January 28, officers attended an address in the Stone Road area of Stafford, looking for the 26-year-old, when he jumped out of an upstairs window and into a neighbour’s garden.

He was found by officers a short time later and returned to the address, where officers seized 12 snap-seal bags of suspected cocaine, mobile phones, more than £800 in cash and drugs paraphernalia including scales and snap seal bags.

As he had sustained injuries during his escape, Cowley was taken to hospital for treatment.

He was accompanied by officers and behaved aggressively towards them, whilst making several attempts to flee.

Later in the afternoon, he sought an opportunity to escape after using the bathroom at hospital and was chased by officers and detained a short time later.

Following an investigation by Stafford Local Policing Team, Cowley was charged.

Sergeant Tom Fotherby, who dealt with the case, said: "Cowley tried to escape from officers and made efforts to hide his criminality in order to avoid punishment.

“As part of the investigation, an expert has reviewed the drugs seized in this case and valued them at £900 - £1,230.

“This is beyond what could be considered for personal use and they found text messages consistent with the supply of drugs.