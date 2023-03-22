West Midlands Police seized 120 guns in 2022 as firearm discharges fell in the region

Guns seized by West Midlands Police

In 2022 there were 126 discharges, down from 151 in 2021, with more than 70 per cent were linked to drugs and gang-related activity.

West Midlands Police has specialist gangs and organised crime teams who support the work of our other teams across the region to proactively target those linked to criminal groups.

This includes having plain-clothed and visible patrols, along with regular pre-planned operations across Birmingham, the Black Country, Coventry and Solihull.

West Midlands Police work with a range of partners – including through the Violence Reduction Partnership – to steer young people away from gangs and crime before it’s too late. Being caught up in such a lifestyle can put your own life at risk or can lead to many years in prison.

Detective Superintendent Scott Griffiths, from Force CID, said: “We fully understand the fear and serious impact of firearms on our communities and we remain committed to combating gun crime throughout the region.

“We have teams working 24/7 to keep you safe and we’re carrying out regular activity to disrupt those linked to gangs. Every gun we take off the streets reduces the risk of harm to others.

“But we need the support of everyone to help us further reduce firearms offences and the devastating consequences they can cause.

“This includes us working alongside other agencies and charities to educate young people about the dangers of violent crime and carrying a weapon. Through early intervention we can guide young people away from gangs and protect lives.”