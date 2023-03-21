Woman admits seriously injuring man after driving dangerously through Willenhall town centre

The Citroen driven and dumped by Laura Preston in Morrisons car park

Laura Preston, of Mount Road, Wordsley admitted causing serious injury to Carl Durban by driving dangerously on Cheapside on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The 36-year-old had been seen driving erratically with children and a dog in the car and after mowing down Mr Durban abandoned her car in Morrisons car park.

Cheapside where the crash occured

Preston was arrested shortly after in a nearby location and spent the night in custody. The police were forced to cordon off parts the town centre after the crash and a large police presence remained until the late evening.

The incident happened between Crown and Royal George pubs and there were several witnesses who came forward to the police with evidence.

An air ambulance flew Mr Durban to hospital where he received care for serious injuries. The extent of Mr Durban's injuries will be compiled into a report before sentencing.

Specialist collision investigators were sent to the car park of Morrisons to examine Preston's abandoned Citroen.