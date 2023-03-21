Man rushed to hospital with stab wounds after attack near Darlaston Asda

The stabbing happened on St Lawrence Way, Darlaston. Photo: Google.

Medics were called to St Lawrence Way in Darlaston on Monday, having received reports at 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing at St Lawrence Way in Darlaston, Wednesbury at 6.30pm.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, they found one male patient with serious injuries.

"Medics treated him at the scene before conveying him to hospital for further treatment."