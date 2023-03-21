Notification Settings

Man rushed to hospital with stab wounds after attack near Darlaston Asda

By Eleanor Lawson

A man was rushed to hospital with stab wounds after an attack near an Asda supermarket.

The stabbing happened on St Lawrence Way, Darlaston. Photo: Google.
Medics were called to St Lawrence Way in Darlaston on Monday, having received reports at 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing at St Lawrence Way in Darlaston, Wednesbury at 6.30pm.

"An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, they found one male patient with serious injuries.

"Medics treated him at the scene before conveying him to hospital for further treatment."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

