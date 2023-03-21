Notification Settings

Liverpool fan pleads guilty to smashing Molineux seats and throwing missile during 3-0 defeat

By Adam Smith

A Liverpool fan who was so irate at his team's defeat against Wolves smashed two Molineux seats and threw a missile has been banned from all football grounds in the UK.

Craig Dawson and Rayan Ait-Nour celebrate scoring against Liverpool
Kyle Hurley, 25, from Bryant Road, Sefton, Liverpool, travelled to Wolverhampton for the match between the two historic clubs on Saturday, February 2.

Liverpool suffered one of their worst defeats of the season going down 3-0 against relegation threatened Wolves and Hurley was spotted on CCTV smashing seats in Molineux.

Hurley pleaded guilty to "without lawful excuse, damaged a spectator seat to the value of unknown belonging to Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged."

Hurley was handed £200 fine in total for both offences, ordered to pay costs of £185 with a surcharge of £80 and compensation of £65.

The Magistrates also imposed a football banning order for one year.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

