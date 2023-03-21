Liverpool fan pleads guilty to smashing Molineux seats and throwing missile during 3-0 defeat

Craig Dawson and Rayan Ait-Nour celebrate scoring against Liverpool

Kyle Hurley, 25, from Bryant Road, Sefton, Liverpool, travelled to Wolverhampton for the match between the two historic clubs on Saturday, February 2.

Liverpool suffered one of their worst defeats of the season going down 3-0 against relegation threatened Wolves and Hurley was spotted on CCTV smashing seats in Molineux.

Hurley pleaded guilty to "without lawful excuse, damaged a spectator seat to the value of unknown belonging to Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged."

Hurley was handed £200 fine in total for both offences, ordered to pay costs of £185 with a surcharge of £80 and compensation of £65.