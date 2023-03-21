Illegal puppy breeding investigated as homes across Staffordshire raided

Several homes across the district of Lichfield have been raided as the council investigates illegal puppy breeding

Warrants were executed last Thursday (March 16) and Friday (March 17) at homes in Burntwood and Drayton Bassett to search for evidence of breeding and selling puppies without a licence.

Dogs found at the homes were checked by council animal welfare inspectors.

The RSPCA and officers from Lichfield Police supported the operation, as enquiries into puppy breeding across Lichfield District continue.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said: “These investigations are very important in terms of animal welfare, and to support a trading environment that is fair to licensed dog breeders.

“Our officers will investigate any reports of illegal puppy breeding in the district and prosecute those involved in this practice.”

To report someone breeding or selling puppies without a licence, please contact the council via lichfielddc.gov.uk.