Wednesfield man caught with class A drugs jailed for supply offences

By Eleanor Lawson

A 20-year-old man from the Black Country has been jailed after being caught with class A drugs in a stop and search.

Gerhard Smith has been sentenced to 27 months behind bars.
Gerhard Smith from Wednesfield was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday to 27 months behind bars.

Smith had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin, at an earlier hearing.

He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £190.

The court heard how officers stopped Smith on London Road in Newcastle-under-Lyme at around 1.15pm on March 7, 2022.

Officers seized a mobile phone, cash and clingfilm, containing class A drugs.

A search of a property off Newcastle Road led to the discovery of additional class A drugs.

DC Philip Pegg, of the Northern Crime Support team at Staffordshire Police, said: "I’m happy that we’ve been able to take these harmful substances out of circulation and stop Smith profiting from the illegal distribution of class A drugs.

“We are proactive in our pursuit of offenders and this is another example of the work we complete on a daily basis to ensure those responsible for dealing drugs in our communities are dealt with robustly.”

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

