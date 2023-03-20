Wednesfield man caught with class A drugs jailed for supply offences

Gerhard Smith has been sentenced to 27 months behind bars.

Gerhard Smith from Wednesfield was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday to 27 months behind bars.

Smith had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin, at an earlier hearing.

He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £190.

The court heard how officers stopped Smith on London Road in Newcastle-under-Lyme at around 1.15pm on March 7, 2022.

Officers seized a mobile phone, cash and clingfilm, containing class A drugs.

A search of a property off Newcastle Road led to the discovery of additional class A drugs.

DC Philip Pegg, of the Northern Crime Support team at Staffordshire Police, said: "I’m happy that we’ve been able to take these harmful substances out of circulation and stop Smith profiting from the illegal distribution of class A drugs.