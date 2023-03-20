Notification Settings

Man charged after vulnerable pensioners 'scammed' across the Black Country

By Eleanor Lawson

Police have charged a man with burglary and fraud after a number of vulnerable elderly people were allegedly scammed across the Black Country.

Paul Langford scammed a number of vulnerable elderly people in the Black Country. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.
Following an appeal on the BBC show Crimewatch, Paul Langford was charged with four burglary dwelling offences and seven fraud offences and appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Langford, who is from Bilston, was arrested in Washwood Heath last Thursday.

The arrest comes after the 38-year-old featured in the current series of Crimewatch as part of its ‘Most Wanted’ gallery.

He has now been remanded in custody for a future court date.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Burglary and fraud are taken very seriously and we urge anyone who has been a victim of this type of crime, or knows someone who does, to let us know.

"To see more about how you can get help regarding burglaries, go to west-midlands.police.uk/your-options/residential-burglary."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

