Man 'believed to have left the country' wanted in connection with fatal hit and run

Police want to speak to Shazad Hussain in connection with a fatal hit and run in Birmingham.

Philip Dale was crossing Heybarnes Road near to the junction of Farmer Road in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, at around 11pm on November 1 last year, when the 45-year-old was struck.

Two men aged 42 and 36 were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Police now want to speak to Shazad Hussain, who is believed to have left the country, in relation to the fatal collision.

If anyone has any information on where the 43-year-old is, officers are urging them to get in touch.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the forces Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘Following extensive enquiries and developments in the investigation, I am now in a position to name Shazad as a person of interest that we wish to speak to.

“Shazad, who also goes by the name Abid Khan is believed to have left the country, but that will not stop our search for him.

‘I would appeal directly to Shazad to do the right thing and get in touch with us. I would also make urge anyone who knows where Shazad is or is in contact with him to get in touch.”