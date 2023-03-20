Jury considering verdict in 'Gummy Twin' shooting trial

John Jones was killed in the attack in February last year

The 36-year-old was shot dead at his family’s home, in Caslon Crescent, Norton, in Stourbridge, on February 25 last year. His younger brother Sebastian Jones, 26, was stabbed during the incident and survived.

Ravi Talware, 32, of Cavalier Circus, in Bushbury, Wolverhampton; Kevin Waldron, 41 and Scott Garrington, 51, both of Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston near Stourbridge and three youths deny murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, wounding, and possessing firearms.

The adult defendants also deny perverting the course of justice.

Two of the youths admit knife possession while a third youth and the others deny that charge.