Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jury considering verdict in 'Gummy Twin' shooting trial

By Deborah HardimanStourbridgeCrimePublished:

A jury trying the case of six defendants accused of murdering 'Gummy Twin' John Jones over a £175 drug debt is considering its verdict.

John Jones was killed in the attack in February last year
John Jones was killed in the attack in February last year

The 36-year-old was shot dead at his family’s home, in Caslon Crescent, Norton, in Stourbridge, on February 25 last year. His younger brother Sebastian Jones, 26, was stabbed during the incident and survived.

Ravi Talware, 32, of Cavalier Circus, in Bushbury, Wolverhampton; Kevin Waldron, 41 and Scott Garrington, 51, both of Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston near Stourbridge and three youths deny murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, wounding, and possessing firearms.

The adult defendants also deny perverting the course of justice.

Two of the youths admit knife possession while a third youth and the others deny that charge.

The trial continues at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Reporting restrictions apply.

Crime
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News