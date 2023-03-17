Wolverhampton police get new medical kits with more equipment to stop bleeds

Officers in Wolverhampton city centre now have a new piece of emergency kit

Members of the police are often the first 999 service to get to the scene where injuries need immediate attention - and now city centre officers have new-look emergency medical kits.

Officers have always had access to standard first aid kits but this new kit, around the size of a large rucksack, contains more equipment to help stem bleeds and care for people as paramedics arrive.

These could be used to help people who have sustained significant injuries after an attack or collision, with the equipment rolling out amid rising levels of knife crime levels in the Black Country.

PC Darren Neville from Wolverhampton's Neighbourhood Policing Unit said: "The idea came about because we do get called to serious disorders and violent crimes where sadly people are injured.

"We realised we could improve the first aid we're able to give with this equipment so with funding help from Safer Wolverhampton Partnerships we've been able to put them together.

"Each day a dedicated officer is now deployed with a kit out on patrol in the city centre, especially when we're out on our night-time economy patrols.