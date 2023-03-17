Notification Settings

Trio deny murdering footballer Cody Fisher stabbed to death in Boxing Day nightclub attack

Three men accused of murdering footballer Cody Fisher have pleaded not guilty.

Cody Fisher
The popular footballer, who played for a string of clubs across the Black Country and Worcestershire, was stabbed to death in The Crane nightclub, Birmingham, on Boxing Day.

The 23-year-old died at the scene in Adderley Street, Digbeth, sparking a massive outpouring of grief on social media.

Kami Carpenter, 21, Remy Gordon, 22, and Reegan Anderson, 18, all appeared before Birmingham Crown Court today charged with murder and affray.

All three pleaded not guilty to both charges. The three men appeared before Judge Melbourne Inman KC via video link from their respective prisons.

The judge told Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Rednal, and Carpenter and Anderson, both of no fixed address, the trial would take around four weeks.

The murder trial is due to start at Birmingham Crown Court on July 3.

