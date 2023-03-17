Three arrested in murder probe as police believe victim 'may have been robbery victim'

Darren Smith was found with fatal head injuries outside shops in Heath Way, Birmingham, on Thursday.

Darren Smith, 50, was found with serious head injuries on Wednesday afternoon outside shops in Heath Way, in the Shard End area of Birmingham. He was sadly confirmed dead shortly afterwards.

The men - aged 31, 35 and 53 - were detained in Devon yesterday and have been brought back to a West Midlands custody block for questioning.

Police have now said they believe may have been a robbery victim.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We understand he may have been the victim of a robbery but we're continuing to keep an open mind around the motive for the attack.