Staffordshire farmers and police linked up to tackle rural crime

Police are working with farmers

The NFU meeting at Penkridge will see farmers, growers and industry representatives meet senior police officers and discuss what can be done to deter and prosecute thieves.

NFU Staffordshire county adviser Jeremy Lowe has organised the meeting, which will be held on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm, at Lower Drayton Farm.

Mr Lowe said: “Rural crime and the fear of it remains a serious threat to Staffordshire farm businesses and as a result we will hold a focused meeting with the police at Penkridge, kindly hosted by farmers Ray and Richard Bower.

“In attendance will be Staffordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Ellison and Fire and Crime Commissioner, Ben Adams, who will explain what steps they are taking to tackle rural crime and to explore, with farmers and growers, what more needs to be done.

“On the evening there will also be information on professional services and member rewards to help NFU members tackle rural crime and protect their businesses.”

NFU Vice President David Exwood is due to attend and there will also be representatives from union legal panel firm Lanyon Bowdler, Datatag and others.

Back in February the NFU worked with Staffordshire Police and others on the force’s neighbourhood week of action, where officers visited Stafford residents and businesses to discuss crime prevention, ways of reporting crime and partnership events to ensure the police do everything possible to protect them.

Chief Inspector Chris Cotton, of South Staffordshire local policing team, said: “Rural crime can affect a large number of residents and businesses and we’re working hard with our partners to target those responsible.

“We’re continuing to regularly engage with them and implement measures to target offenders as effectively as possible.”