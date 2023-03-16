Sacked officer threw bottle at clubber in Birmingham nightspot

British Transport Police Logo

The British Transport Police (BTP) officer named only as Pc Howell collar number was 8877 has been dismissed without notice following an accelerated misconduct hearing.

He was dismissed with immediate effect by the Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi after he admitted allegations relating to an incident in Snobs nightclub, in Smallbrook Queensway, which happened in December 10.

He was off duty and drunk when he assaulted a member of the public by throwing a beer bottle at him, causing what was described as "a nasty cut" to the man’s forehead.

Following the incident West Midlands Police launched a criminal investigation and the matter was dealt with by a community resolution team. However, Pc Howell failed to disclose the incident or the action that had been taken against him to managers at the British Transport Police service.

The officer admitted gross misconduct at a hearing held on Monday and was dismissed.

Ms D’Orsi said: “This was a deliberate and entirely unprovoked act of violence – which would be shocking in itself by any member of the public, let alone a serving police officer.