Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

People urged to be on lookout for two masked men riding moped in Cradley Heath

By Lisa O'BrienCradley HeathCrimePublished: Comments

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for two masked men who have been seen riding a 'loud' moped in the Cradley Heath area.

The two men have been seen wearing balaclavas and the moped has no registration plate.

Any witnesses are urged to call police on 101.

In a post on Twitter, Rowley Police said: "#SuspiciousActivity in and around the Cradley Heath area.

"Two white males, with balaclava's on, riding a loud black moped, no side panels or registration plate. If seen, please report to the police."

Crime
News
Cradley Heath
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News