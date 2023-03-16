People urged to be on lookout for two masked men riding moped in Cradley Heath

The two men have been seen wearing balaclavas and the moped has no registration plate.
Any witnesses are urged to call police on 101.
In a post on Twitter, Rowley Police said: "#SuspiciousActivity in and around the Cradley Heath area.
"Two white males, with balaclava's on, riding a loud black moped, no side panels or registration plate. If seen, please report to the police."
