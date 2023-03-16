Notification Settings

Man jailed after stabbing victim in the chest in Stafford street attack

By Eleanor Lawson

A man has been jailed after stabbing a man in the chest in the street in Stafford.

Taylar Ashford has been sentenced to six years and three months behind bars
Taylar Ashford has been sentenced to six years and three months behind bars

Taylar Ashford, aged 24, from Kingstanding in Birmingham, was sentenced to six years and three months behind bars at Stafford Crown Court on March 9, after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.

The court heard how Ashford and the victim were involved in an altercation near Stafford Road in September of last year.

Ashford had a knife and stabbed the victim in his chest, causing the man to flee the area and seek medical attention in hospital.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered two punctured lungs and two broken ribs as a result of the attack but has since made a full recovery.

Ashford was arrested for the stabbing and later admitted the offence in court. He was ordered to pay £228 in surcharge costs.

Speaking following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Pete Goodwin said: “This sentence will allow Ashford to reflect on his actions after inflicting a great deal of trauma on the victim.

“We do not tolerate any form of violence in Staffordshire and I’m happy that we’ve been able to secure justice for the victim and hope it provides confidence to the wider community.”

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

