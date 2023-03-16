Chasewood Business Park

The arrest was made by Metropolitan Police officers after reports of a suspected chemical incident which resulted in a cordon being set up near Chasewood Park Business Centre, in Hednesford Road, Heath Hayes, yesterday.

Fire engines attended the scene and it emerged that the incident was related to suspected production of amphetamines.

In a statement The Met said: "On Wednesday, 15 March, officers carried out searches at three address in Cannock, Staffordshire, as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of drugs.

"A number of hazardous items, believed to be used in the production of drugs, were found at the addresses. These are being assessed by specialist officers and there is no wider risk to the public.