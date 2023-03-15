Three youths accused of killing 'Gummy Twin' were manipulated, jury told

John Jones

John Jones, aged 36, was shot dead at his Caslon Crescent home, in Norton, Stourbridge on February 25 last year. His younger brother Sebastian, who was stabbed in the incident, survived.

In his closing speech on Tuesday at Wolverhampton Crown Court Mr Dafydd Enoch KC, defending one of the youths, told the jury: "These teens were exploited and manipulated."

"The idea that they were recruited for some type of killing spree is difficult to swallow," Mr Enoch added.

The three youths, who cannot be named, as well as Ravi Talware, 32, of Cavalier Circus, in Bushbury; Kevin Waldron, 41, and Scott Garrington, 51, both of Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston near Stourbridge, deny murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, wounding and possessing the firearms. Talware, Waldron and Garrington also deny perverting the course of justice. The trial continues.