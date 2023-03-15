More than 60 arrests made since dedicated police operation launched to clampdown on vehicle crime

Staffordshire Police introduced Operation Bormus in June 2022.

It was spearheaded by the introduction of the force's dedicated vehicle crime team in January this year.

They have been harnessing their expertise in roads policing, forensics, criminal investigations and neighbourhood policing to stop those responsible, including working with colleagues from Central Motorway Policing Group, the roads policing unit and bordering forces.

Police bosses say the team is responsible for a 55 per cent increase in arrests.

Since Staffordshire Police launched the operation, officers have arrested 64 suspects and charged 13 individuals.

Detective Inspector Andy Bryan, from Staffordshire Police CID, said: “It’s really pleasing to see the continued progress being made by officers in this area.

“We’ve taken robust measures to assemble a dedicated vehicle crime team and launch the Bormus initiative in order to best protect the hard-earned belongings of our communities.

“We realise the devastating impact this type of crime can have on residents and businesses and it’s one of the main reasons why we’re continuing to do everything we can to put a stop to those responsible.

“It’s important for us to continue building on these successes by working closely with our partners and policing colleagues to make sure those who seek to steal in Staffordshire are dealt with as effectively as possible.”

Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue and Crime, Ben Adams, added: “I welcome Staffordshire Police’s focus on tackling vehicle crime proactively through the work of the Operation Bormus team.