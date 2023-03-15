Father and son charged with murder after stabbing in Birmingham

Ahmad Alsino, 42, and his son Bashar Alsino, 20, both of Chatham Road, Birmingham, have been charged after two men were stabbed at an address in Cadbury Drive, Castle Vale.

A 56-year-old man was found with stab wounds and despite the best efforts of emergency services, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Both men have also been charged with attempted murder and assault.

They are due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

A 21-year-old woman has been released on police bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Chief Inspector Dave Sanders, from the homicide team at West Midlands Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this very difficult time.

“We would like to reassure people in the neighbourhood that this was an isolated incident and is not gang-related.

“Our neighbourhood teams have been carrying out reassurance patrols and meeting with community leaders to provide support.