Man left needing stitches to his leg following assault in Kidderminster

By Lisa O'BrienKidderminsterCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man was left needing stitches to his leg following an assault in Kidderminster.

The assault left a 25-year-old man requiring medical attention after sustaining a laceration to his leg.

It happened around 8.15am on February 23 in the Bewdley Hill area.

No arrests have yet been made.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for the public’s help.

Sergeant Matthew Ling, from the Kidderminster Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “This incident happened at a busy time of day when there would have been a lot people travelling to work along this road between Kidderminster and Bewdley.

"We are seeking anyone who may have any information that could help, including any doorbell, dash-cam or mobile phone footage around the time of the incident that could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kidderminster Safer Neighbourhood Team on 01562 828402, quoting reference 22/22711/23 or email stephen.thomas@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-org.uk

