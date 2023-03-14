Notification Settings

'Failing' crime commissioner 'too focused' on mayoral tilt amid knife crime, claim Tory MPs

By Peter Madeley

Tory MPs have slammed the region's "failing" Police and Crime Commissioner over the shocking scale of knife crime in the West Midlands.

Labour Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster has seen crime soar under his watch

The region has been rocked by a number of devastating stabbings in recent weeks, sparking calls for tougher measures to tackle knife crime including a ban on the sale of machetes.

The victims include Bailey Atkinson, 20, and Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, who were stabbed to death in separate incidents in Walsall, and Cody Fisher, who was fatally knifed on Boxing Day in Birmingham. This week a man was rushed to hospital after a machete attack in Walsall, while a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Castle Vale, Birmingham.

In a Westminster Hall debate on knife crime, Conservative MPs said the West Midlands – which has the highest rate of knife crime in the country with 152 offences per 100,000 population – was being let down by its Labour Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Simon Foster.

They said his performance had been so inept that it was time to scrap the PCC role altogether and give his powers to West Midlands Mayor Andy Street.

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb, who led the debate, said it was "astonishing and unacceptable" that total crime in the region has risen by 113 per cent over the last decade under the watch of successive Labour commissioners.

"This suggests a significant failure locally of the approach to prevent or deter crime in the West Midlands," she said, before accusing Mr Foster of "focusing too much of his attention" on his recently announced bid to become West Midlands Mayor.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi is a critic of the PCC's performance

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said it was a "sad reflection" that Mr Foster was "nowhere to be seen" while so many fatal stabbings were taking place.

"The Labour Police and Crime Commissioner is failing the people of the West Midlands," he said.

Meriden MP Saqib Bhatti said his failings meant it was time to scrap the role and hand the PCC's powers to the Mayor.

No Labour MPs turned up to defend Mr Foster, who has overseen a 25 per cent rise in crime since he was elected. He has continually blamed the Tories for cuts to police officer numbers, despite a hike of 1,200 new officers over three years.

The debate also saw MPs back a call from West Midlands Police Federation chair Richard Cooke for a ban on the sale of machetes.

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star.

