Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Gummy Twin' house attack was carefully planned, jury told

By Deborah HardimanStourbridgeCrimePublished:

An attack on the home of 'Gummy Twin' John Jones that ended with him shot dead was carefully planned, a trial jury has heard.

John Jones was killed in the attack in February last year
John Jones was killed in the attack in February last year

John Jones, aged 36, was shot dead at his Caslon Crescent home, in Norton, Stourbridge on February 25 last year. His younger brother Sebastian was stabbed in the incident, but survived.

In his closing speech on Monday at Wolverhampton Crown Court Mr Mark Heywood KC, prosecuting, told the jury the defendants used a stolen Renault (which was later found burnt out) to avoid being stopped by police, before they struck.

"We say that in all they did, they were focussed, single-minded and ruthlessly threatening. What you see in Caslon Crescent is the product of that single-minded preparation," Mr Heywood said.

Ravi Talware, 32, of Cavalier Circus, in Bushbury; Kevin Waldron, 41, and Scott Garrington, 51, both of Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston near Stourbridge; and three youths are accused of murder.

All six deny murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, wounding and possessing the firearms. Talware, Waldron and Garrington also deny perverting the course of justice relating to the disposal of the car.

The trial continues.

Crime
News
Stourbridge
Dudley
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News