'Gummy Twin' house attack was carefully planned, jury told

John Jones was killed in the attack in February last year

John Jones, aged 36, was shot dead at his Caslon Crescent home, in Norton, Stourbridge on February 25 last year. His younger brother Sebastian was stabbed in the incident, but survived.

In his closing speech on Monday at Wolverhampton Crown Court Mr Mark Heywood KC, prosecuting, told the jury the defendants used a stolen Renault (which was later found burnt out) to avoid being stopped by police, before they struck.

"We say that in all they did, they were focussed, single-minded and ruthlessly threatening. What you see in Caslon Crescent is the product of that single-minded preparation," Mr Heywood said.

Ravi Talware, 32, of Cavalier Circus, in Bushbury; Kevin Waldron, 41, and Scott Garrington, 51, both of Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston near Stourbridge; and three youths are accused of murder.

All six deny murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, wounding and possessing the firearms. Talware, Waldron and Garrington also deny perverting the course of justice relating to the disposal of the car.