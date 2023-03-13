Fly-tipper in Walsall given week to clean up or face penalty

The rubbish

The rubbish was found dumped, in Whitehall Road, in Palfrey, in Walsall.

Within a day of a crime scene style cordon being installed Walsall Council’s contact centre staff took a call from a landlord which helped them to find the name of the person responsible.

The unnamed litterbug has since admitted their actions after a landlord and has been given seven days grace to resolve the situation before criminal charges will be brought

The council's Clean and Green unit last month launched the crime scene project as part of its latest partnership effort which has seen officers using crime scene style cordons to deter offenders.

Once waste has been investigated and removed, officers then use spray paint to leave a message as a warning to anyone thinking of dumping their rubbish illegally.

Walsall's portfolio holder for Clean and Green Councillor Kerry Murphy said: “I’m extremely pleased to see that the Environmental Crime Scene project is having a positive impact. It’s not easy to change people’s attitudes and behaviours so we have had to think outside the box to find a solution to fly tipping, which has become a major problem across Walsall.

“People should take pride in their communities and respect the local area. Fly-tipping is a crime and we need local people to play an active role in reporting it and coming forward with information so that those who think it’s okay to dump their rubbish wherever they want are caught and charged.”

One Palfrey Big Local chairman Imrana Niazi said: “I am really proud of the success of this project so far and it has been a pleasure to work with Walsall Council to help reduce fly-tipping and improve the community.