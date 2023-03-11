Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Road blocked in Walsall town centre due to police incident

By Emma Walker WalsallCrimePublished:

Part of a Black Country town centre was sealed off due to a police incident.

It happened around Newport Street with officers at the scene earlier this morning.

Residents took to social media to show a road blocked by police officers at around 6am.

The Express & Star has contacted police to find out more.

More to follow.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News