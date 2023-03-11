Notification Settings

Do you know who this is? Dudley police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know who this is? Police want to speak to him in connection with an attempted burglary.

Do you know who this is? Police are looking for information
Attempts were made to force open a garage in Bromley Lane, Kingswinford at about 4am on February 26.

Police have released this image of a person they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

