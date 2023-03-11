Do you know who this is? Dudley police appeal after attempted burglary

Attempts were made to force open a garage in Bromley Lane, Kingswinford at about 4am on February 26.
Police have released this image of a person they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
#APPEAL | Know who this is? We want to speak to him over an attempted #burglary in Kingswinford.— Dudley Police (@DudleyPolice) March 11, 2023
Attempts were made to force open a garage in Bromley Lane around 4am on 26 Feb.
Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/212987/23. pic.twitter.com/bZOJk59Io2