Pair aged 18 and 17 locked up for killing 16-year-old boy in city street

Pierre Thomas

Sekou Doucoure was stabbed and died after being cornered by three males, in Burbury Street, Lozells, on 12 July last year.

Pierre Thomas, aged 18, and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, were jailed for manslaughter and possession of an imitation firearm on Friday.

The victim had been earlier been shot at by the defendants in nearby Villa Street. Both were sentenced to nine years at Coventry Crown Court.

Sekou Doucoure

Speaking after the conviction of Thomas and the teenager last month, Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, from the West Midlands Police homicide unit, said: “Sadly Sekou has become another statistic of too many young boys killed as a result of gang affiliation.

“It’s heartbreaking to see young lives to be cut short in such a brutal way.

“I cannot begin to imagine the grief his family still feel and I hope the convictions today give them some comfort.

“But we will not rest until we have found others who we know were involved in Sekou’s death and I appeal to anyone with any information to come forward.”

Sekou’s family said in a statement: “Sekou was a 16-year-old boy who loved his family and loved football. He gave a different perspective on life and inspired people around him to be the best they can be and to follow whatever religion they wanted.

“He was quite talented in many regards when it came to his academics and especially when it came to sports and football. Despite his shortcomings everybody that was close to him can vouch for the fact that he would help anyone that was around him despite the severity of the problem and the extent to which it could affect him negatively. Words cannot truly express what kind of person he was.

“He was a good boy and son who would do anything for anyone. He is sorely missed by all the family particularly his sisters, brother and Mom.”