Dispersal order in Bilston after reports of youths 'harassing members of the public'

The dispersal order will give police extra powers to deal with groups causing anti-social behaviour

The section 35 dispersal order will run in the town centre from 3pm on Friday for 48 hours, giving additional powers to the police to deal with groups causing anti-social behaviour.

Wolverhampton Police took to social media to publicise the notice, saying: "We're stepping up our patrols and will be using some extra powers in part of Wolverhampton this weekend after reports of anti-social behaviour.

"A section 35 dispersal notice will run in Bilston town centre from 3pm today (Friday) for 48 hours.

"We'll have additional powers to deal with groups causing anti-social behaviour, crime or disorder and can break up the groups and temporarily ban people from the area.

"It comes after reports of youths congregating and harassing members of the public or causing them distress."

Inspector Ned Kelly from Bilston Police, said: "We know that when there's anti-social behaviour going on it can really impact people's lives.

"So this activity is aimed at improving the experience for local residents, business owners and visitors in Bilston."

If you're worried about anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, contact West Midlands Police and let them know.

You can contact them via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101.