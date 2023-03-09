Thieves snatch rare jewellery valued at £15,000 - reward on offer

Some of the missing jewels

An estimated 20 items were taken during a break-in at Jinny Ring Craft Centre in Hanbury Road, in Hanbury near Kidderminster.

Now the proprietors are offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the theft and the recovery of all the jewels.

West Mercia Police said the missing items include an Austrian 14 carat yellow gold poinsettia flower brooch, an Austrian 14carat white gold floriate brooch with four old cut diamonds, Akoya pearls with nine carat clasps, and an Edwardian yellow gold pendant necklace.

Images of some of the jewellery have been released to help identify and recover the stolen property.

The force said an investigation was under way following the burglary at the Hanbury Road premises at 1am on March 1.