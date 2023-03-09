Fiat owners urged to be on guard by police after spate of thefts

A Fiat 500

Staffordshire Police said there had a total of nine reports involving crimes relating to Fiat 500 models in the east of the county since March 3.

There have been three thefts and six attempted thefts including of Abarth models.

Detective Inspector Andy Bryan, from the CID unit, said: “We understand the devastating impact this type of crime can have on residents and businesses and we’re continuing to work hard to apprehend those responsible.

"It’s not only the hassle and inconvenience, but also the financial implications which people face as a result of vehicle crime.

“Our dedicated vehicle crime team are continuing to proactively police our roads as part of our Operation Bormus initiative to target this area of criminality and protect the hard-earned belongings of our community.”

Thieves have struck in town centre car parks in Burton-Upon-Trent between 4pm and 2am including High Street and the Octagon Centre;