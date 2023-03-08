Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after train attacker bites victim's face and punches him in the head

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamCrimePublished:

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a passenger was violently assaulted on a train in the Midlands.

Have you seen this man?
Have you seen this man?

The incident happened at around 6.30pm between Birmingham and Burton-upon-Trent on Saturday, February 25, when the victim approached a man who was interfering with lights on the carriage.

The victim was then attacked, and received a bite to his face and was punched in the head.

British Transport Police believe the man in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300022154.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Staffordshire
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Unfortunately the maintenance on our comments has taken longer than we anticipated. We hope to have them restored Wednesday, 8th March.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News