Police appeal after train attacker bites victim's face and punches him in the head

Have you seen this man?

The incident happened at around 6.30pm between Birmingham and Burton-upon-Trent on Saturday, February 25, when the victim approached a man who was interfering with lights on the carriage.

The victim was then attacked, and received a bite to his face and was punched in the head.

British Transport Police believe the man in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300022154.