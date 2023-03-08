Kidderminster man arrested over footage taken from inside police cordon in Nicola Bulley investigation

It relates to footage being taken from inside a police cordon close to the River Wyre on Sunday, February 19, which was subsequently posted online.

A 34-year-old man from Kidderminster was arrested on Wednesday with assistance from West Mercia Police, on suspicion of malicious communications offences and perverting the course of justice.

He has since been bailed with conditions.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said their priority is, and has always been, to support Nicola’s family and the wider community in St Michael’s.