Driver caught doing 102mph on cross-country road admits 'stupidity' before ban and big fine

By David StubbingsStaffordshireCrimePublished:

Tearing along a cross-country road at more than 100mph has landed one driver with a driving ban.

The stretch of A53 between Loggerheads and Shifford's Bridge where Melvyn Palmer was caught speeding. Photo: Google
Melvyn Palmer, 61, was given a 56-day disqualification by Cannock Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after he admitted speeding.

The court was told that an officer with a laser speed measuring device clocked the 61-year-old driving along the A53 at 102mph, more than 40mph over the 60mph limit.

An officer had set up along the road, between Loggerheads and the border with Shropshire at Shifford's Bridge, on July 13 last year.

At 8.25pm the officer clocked Palmer driving a black Mitsubishi Evo at 102mph.

In his mitigation, Palmer of Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton, said he had "no defence" for his "stupidity", saying he had accelerated to overtake another vehicle.

"It was a total lack of concentration," he admitted.

Asking the court not to ban him due to his work, he added: "I admit I just totally lost my thought process and have travelled many miles without convictions.

"I cannot believe how stupid I have been and acknowledge the risks I put other road users into. I am extremely sorry and can assure the court I will not find myself in the position again."

Nevertheless, a magistrate banned Palmer from driving for 56 days.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £90, as well as a surcharge of £266. In total he must pay the court £1,016.

