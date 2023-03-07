Notification Settings

Police stop car to find three-year-old girl standing up between front seats

By Eleanor Lawson

Police who stopped a car in the Stafford area were "amazed" to find a three-year-old girl standing up between the front seats.

Police found a three-year-old girl standing up between the front seats when they stopped the car. Photo: Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit.
Staffordshire Police's Roads Policing Unit shared the story on Twitter, saying they were "alerted" to the vehicle as it was travelling towards them, encroaching on their lane.

The unit said: "To our amazement there was a 3 year old girl stood up between the front seats. Stopped the vehicle, no insurance since November. Vehicle seized #OpLightning."

Officers posted a photo of the car which they had seized being towed away, with a sticker on the back window reading: "No insurance. Seized by police."

Operation Lightning is Staffordshire Police’s dedicated operation focusing on road safety, helping to make the county’s roads safer.

It aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on the roads of Staffordshire and to disrupt and deter criminals from using the road network.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

