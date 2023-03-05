Notification Settings

Man arrested for dangerous driving after Smethwick crash

By Adam SmithSmethwickCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A "two vehicle collision" has closed a Smethwick street with one driver being arrested for dangerous driving.

Fenton Street, Smethwick (Picture: Google)

Fenton Street has been closed and traffic has been diverted after the incident just before midday on Sunday.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to a two-car crash on Fenton Street, at its junction with Tollhouse Way, Smethwick, shortly before 12pm today (March 5).

No-one was seriously hurt. A man was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of dangerous driving, having no insurance or licence."

National Express West Midlands tweeted: "Due to a Police incident on Fenton Street Smethwick. Service 87 and 80 will be on diversion towards city only.

"Until Further Notice using Tollhouse way instead of Fenton Street. Apologise for any inconvenience caused."

