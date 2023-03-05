Man arrested for dangerous driving after Smethwick crash

Fenton Street, Smethwick (Picture: Google)

Fenton Street has been closed and traffic has been diverted after the incident just before midday on Sunday.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to a two-car crash on Fenton Street, at its junction with Tollhouse Way, Smethwick, shortly before 12pm today (March 5).

No-one was seriously hurt. A man was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of dangerous driving, having no insurance or licence."

National Express West Midlands tweeted: "Due to a Police incident on Fenton Street Smethwick. Service 87 and 80 will be on diversion towards city only.