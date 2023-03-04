Police located stolen car before owner even knew it had been taken

Police published this image of the stolen vehicle on social media.

The Range Rover was reportedly stolen from the Sainsbury's in Mere Green.

According to West Midlands Police Force Response, the luxury car was recovered before the owner even realised it was gone.

Officers published an image of the car in question at 7:21pm yesterday evening.

They also said that a "forensic examination" will now take place.

The full post said: "ETEAM Sutton managed to locate a stolen Range Rover which had been stolen less than thirty minutes before from Sainsbury’s in Mere Green.

"Vehicle was recovered by officers before the owner realised it had even been stolen.

"A forensic examination will now take place."

Range Rovers can be popular targets for criminals.

In October last year (2022), we reported on police recovering two Ranger Rover Sports in Tipton following a spate of thefts.