Lengthy ban for motorway drink-driver who was over double the limit

Paramjit Singh failed a breath test after being stopped on the M5

Worcester Justice Centre heard how Paramjit Singh recorded a result of 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after he was stopped at the wheel of a Mitsubishi ASX on the northbound carriageway of the M5 between junctions 6 and 5 on January 27.

The 48-year-old's result was more than double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

On Thursday, Singh, of Lawfred Avenue, Wolverhampton, admitted drink-driving and was disqualified until November 2024, a ban which can be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a drink-driving awareness course by April next year.