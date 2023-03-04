Notification Settings

Lengthy ban for motorway drink-driver who was over double the limit

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A 20-month ban has been handed to a motorist caught on a motorway at over double the drink-drive limit.

Paramjit Singh failed a breath test after being stopped on the M5

Worcester Justice Centre heard how Paramjit Singh recorded a result of 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath after he was stopped at the wheel of a Mitsubishi ASX on the northbound carriageway of the M5 between junctions 6 and 5 on January 27.

The 48-year-old's result was more than double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

On Thursday, Singh, of Lawfred Avenue, Wolverhampton, admitted drink-driving and was disqualified until November 2024, a ban which can be reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a drink-driving awareness course by April next year.

He was also fined £600 as well as ordered to pay a £240 surcharge and £135 costs, leaving him with a total bill of £975.

