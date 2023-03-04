Notification Settings

Cash machine fraudsters target Staffordshire banks

By Deborah Hardiman

Bank cash machines users are being advised to be on guard after reports of fraudsters targeting Staffordshire towns.

A cash machine
Three ATMs have been targeted across the county including outside an unnamed Lichfield branch.

Now Staffordshire Police is warning residents to be vigilant and alert to any suspicious activity after a spate of cash point scams.

Criminals use a variety of methods to target cash machines, including card ‘skimming’; when they fit a small device in the slot of the ATM or use a concealed device to capture your PIN. They may also use a technique called card ‘trapping’; when a device is fitted to the card slot to stop your card being returned to you.

Detective Inspector Kerry Skingle said: “Fraudsters are getting increasingly more sophisticated in stealing card information by tampering with cashpoints so it's important to stay vigilant.

“Remember to check the ATM you are using for anything unusual and don’t use the machine if it looks like it’s been tampered with. If it’s attached to a bank or shop tell the staff immediately or alternatively contact us.”

To minimise the chances of having card or card details stolen at a cash or self-service machine always cover the keypad with your free hand to avoid your PIN being seen, or to prevent it from being captured by a hidden camera set up by a criminal.

Be aware of people who may be standing too close or trying to distract you as you use an ATM in order to steal your card details and PIN. It is okay to say no to offers of help from seemingly well-meaning strangers.

If the card has been retained by a card machine, ensure you report it to your card provider immediately – if possible whilst at, or near, the machine. Make sure you have your card company’s 24-hour contact telephone number. The number will be on the back of your card, your card statement, their website or banking app.

If your banking app allows, freeze your card through the app to prevent criminals making withdrawals and purchases if your card is stolen or missing.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

