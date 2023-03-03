Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jailed: Drug dealer who kept gun and heroin and crack cocaine with £26k at home gets 13 years

By David StubbingsOldburyCrimePublished: Comments

A drug dealer who had a gun, bullets and drugs worth more than £26,000 stashed in his home has been jailed for 13 years.

Drug dealer Warren Gordon has been jailed for 13 years. Photo: West Midlands Police
Drug dealer Warren Gordon has been jailed for 13 years. Photo: West Midlands Police

Warren Gordon's home was raided by police on December 3 2018. Officers found large amounts heroin and crack cocaine in the raid, as well as the firearm and ammunition.

Despite claiming that he didn't live at the address in Brades Road, Oldbury, police also discovered personal belongings including a passport in his name.

Gordon was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession with intent to supply Class A heroin and crack cocaine and the production of Class B cannabis as well as being in possession of criminal property.

Forensic evidence recovered from one of the heroin parcels found in his home belonged to the 37-year-old.

Gordon was convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court this week after denying all charges.

The case went to trial after Gordon pleaded not guilty to the charges but he was convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court this week and jailed.

He was given a seven-year prison sentence for possession of a firearm, along with a further six years for possession with intent to supply heroin to run as a consecutive sentence.

Another six-year term, for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine will run concurrently, as will two six-month sentences for he production of cannabis and being in possession of criminal property.

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson, Complex Investigation Manager for West Midlands Police's CID said: “We are delighted Gordon has been taken off the streets and is now behind bars. Firearms and drugs wreck lives and this custodial sentence sends out a clear message that this type of criminality simply won’t be tolerated.”

Further hearings will also be heard later this year to try and recoup some of the money made by Gordon through his drug-dealing.

Crime
News
Oldbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News