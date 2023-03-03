Jailed: Drug dealer who kept gun and heroin and crack cocaine with £26k at home gets 13 years

Drug dealer Warren Gordon has been jailed for 13 years. Photo: West Midlands Police

Warren Gordon's home was raided by police on December 3 2018. Officers found large amounts heroin and crack cocaine in the raid, as well as the firearm and ammunition.

Despite claiming that he didn't live at the address in Brades Road, Oldbury, police also discovered personal belongings including a passport in his name.

Gordon was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession with intent to supply Class A heroin and crack cocaine and the production of Class B cannabis as well as being in possession of criminal property.

Forensic evidence recovered from one of the heroin parcels found in his home belonged to the 37-year-old.

Gordon was convicted at Wolverhampton Crown Court this week after denying all charges.

He was given a seven-year prison sentence for possession of a firearm, along with a further six years for possession with intent to supply heroin to run as a consecutive sentence.

He was given a seven-year prison sentence for possession of a firearm, along with a further six years for possession with intent to supply heroin to run as a consecutive sentence.

Another six-year term, for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine will run concurrently, as will two six-month sentences for he production of cannabis and being in possession of criminal property.

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson, Complex Investigation Manager for West Midlands Police's CID said: “We are delighted Gordon has been taken off the streets and is now behind bars. Firearms and drugs wreck lives and this custodial sentence sends out a clear message that this type of criminality simply won’t be tolerated.”