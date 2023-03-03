Notification Settings

Hidden knife in West Bromwich town centre is found by officers`

By Deborah Hardiman

Officers on patrol in West Bromwich town centre discovered a knife hidden in bushes.

The knife

The area's Safer Travel Police team posted an image of the large black handle blade on social media on Friday.

"With @WestBromwichTC yesterday and unfortunately found this hidden in undergrowth. However in positive news it's another knife off the street.

@GuardianWMP #knifecrime #CountyLines," the post stated.

Deborah Hardiman



