Police appeal for footage of Birmingham shooting that injured three teenagers

The investigation is still ongoing after the men, all aged 19, were shot during a "large gathering" on Hamstead Road, Handsworth, on February 24.

One of the teenagers was treated in hospital for a gunshot wound in his leg, while one had an injury to his foot and the other suffered an injury to his chest.

West Midlands Police have urged people with footage of the incident to come forward to help with the case.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We're asking people with any mobile, dashcam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage of a shooting that happened in Handsworth last week to get in touch.

"Three men were injured when shots were fired on Hamstead Road.