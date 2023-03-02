Man to appear in court after guns seized from home in Birmingham

A stock image of police tape.

Officers attended a reported disorder on Headingly Road on January 22 this year.

Their enquiries led to a nearby address, where a home-made slam gun, shotgun cartridges and a blank firing pistol were found in the rear courtyard.

The pistol had been converted to fire live ammunition.

Then on February 10, Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy from an address in Birmingham on suspicion of firearms offences.

He was later bailed while enquiries continued, but was charged for two knife possession related offences.

On February 28, following further inquiries, officers attended an address in Asquith Road, Ward End where two men, aged 20 and 22, were arrested.

Several other weapons and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from this address and will be subject to further examination.

On March 1, Kemarn Riley, aged 22 of Asquith Road, Birmingham, was charged with the two firearms possession offences from January.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

The 20-year-old man was bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, from Force CID, said: “We will continue to do everything possible to protect people from the devastating impact of gun crime. This includes acting on information to remove these lethal weapons from our streets.

"We will be relentless in our efforts to save lives and are actively working with communities, particularly in high crime areas to reduce crime and violence.