Accused denies being 'Gummy Twin' drug debt gunman

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Alleged victim John Jones, aged 36, known as ‘Gummy Twin’ was shot in the chest, in Norton, Stourbridge, while his younger brother Sebastian survived being repeatedly stabbed in the attack on February 25 last year when a group of masked intruders entered their home.

Giving evidence on the witness stand on Thursday Ravi Talware, 32, of Wolverhampton, denied going to the family's home in Caslon Crescent on that date and denied being among the intruders who arrived in a Renault Laguna and a Range Rover.

He is accused of being the man walked into John Jones bedroom aimed a sawn-off shotgun at him before firing in at point blank range.

Defence barrister Mr Gurdeep Garcha KC put to him that the prosecution's case included an allegation that some of the defendants travelled in convey in two stolen cars to the house. Talware told the jury that he had previously driven in a similar Range Rover, but not the vehicle involved in the case.

Mr Garcha asked: "Were you one of the intruders?" Talware replied: "No."

He was then asked: "Did you go to that address and shoot John?" Again the defendant replied: "No."

Talware said: "I had no knowledge about it at that time."

He also denied being the person captured by security cameras both in a car and later walking in King Street and Romilly Close, in Wollaston, at about 5.30pm, leading up to the shooting which happened shortly before 7.30pm.

"No that's not me. The picture is blurry. It could be anybody," Talware said before adding that he did not recognise the "figure" in the images and that the prosecution's allegation that it was him, was "completely wrong".

The jury previously heard that the gunman's face was covered, but Mr Jones father David and family friend Justin Foxall recognised his voice as someone who supplied the victim with class A drugs.

Talware, of Cavalier Circus, Bushbury, Wolverhampton; Kevin Waldron, 41, and three youths, who cannot be named, allegedly entered the house with Talware going upstairs and firing the fatal shot.The others were involved in attacking Sebastian Jones, 26, in his ground floor bedroom. He suffered three stab wounds to the back.

The prosecution's case is that Scott Garrington, 51, allegedly assisted by organising the cars and a meeting point.

All six deny murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, wounding and possessing the firearms. Talware of Cavalier Circus, Bushbury, Wolverhampton; Waldron and Garrington, both of Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston, also deny perverting the course of justice.

Two of the youths admit knife possession while a third youth and the adult defendants deny that charge.