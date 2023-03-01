Youth violence and drug offences soar across West Midlands – report

Reducing youth violence is a priority for West Midlands Police

And drug crimes shot up by 52 per cent – with West Midlands Police recording nearly 8,000 trafficking or possession offences over the same period.

It comes as West Midlands Police prepares to launch its latest serious youth violence strategy, which aims to reduce youth crime by focusing on early intervention.

The figures are detailed in a report to the region's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) on the force's performance in combatting crime.

The report, by Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine, says gang violence among under-25s is a "tactical priority" for the force, which has targeted 57 youth violence "hotspots" around the region where extra officers can be deployed.

It says over 12 months recorded offences for youth violence with injury increased by 965 to 8,335 – a rise of 13.2 per cent, while drug offences increased by 52 per cent after 7,936 trafficking or possession offences were recorded.

Part of the increases are down to new crime recording techniques, the report says. It also notes that residential burglary has dropped by 27 per cent, which the force partly attributes to more people working from home since the pandemic.

Labour PCC Simon Foster said cuts to services including probation, courts and youth services were having a "huge impact" on the police.

He said: "Essential preventative services that protect us all have been cut to the bone. This is contributing to the crime we see."

He said the fall in the number of burglaries was a "success" and said he hoped the figure would drop further when the force's new neighbourhood policing model was introduced in the coming months.

Mr Foster added: "Serious acquisitive crime still remains a concern in the West Midlands, particularly the lack of offenders being brought to justice.

"Ultimately our ability to tackle crime is being hindered by a lack of officers. Even after the uplift, we will still be missing 1,000 officers.