Drunken salesman who set fire to partner's clothes after discovering affair avoids jail

Ashmore Avenue, Wolverhampton

Thomas Morgan, 38, "drowned his sorrows" in the pub after arguing all night with his partner of 20 years and then returned to the empty house and sought out gifts he had brought her and set them alight.

Morgan started the blaze outside the Ashmore Avenue house and returned to the pub but the fire quickly spread to the shed and the back of the property on December 4, 2021.

Prosecutor Dylan Wagg told Wolverhampton Crown Court: "Mr Morgan and his partner had argued the previous night due to him finding out she had been having a ten month affair.

"He went to the pub for several hours on Saturday, December 4, 2021 and returned at 11pm. He set fire to gifts and clothes he had brought her because he did not want her wearing them with her new partner.

"There was no-one in the house at the time, his partner was at a works do, and his daughter was out, he then phoned his daughter to tell her what he had done."

Morgan was arrested soon after and pleaded not-guilty to arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered at Magistrates' Court before admitting the charge before trial.

Defending Morgan, Bally Paul explained the couple had suffered several bereavements including a seven day child, his older brother and this had put strain on their relationship. Morgan is also currently undergoing tests for cancer.

Ms Paul said: "He has not drunk since the day of his arrest. He very much regrets what happened. He has been a working man all his life who has tried to provide for his family. He is working now and this has helped him rebuild his life."

Morgan recently served a suspended sentence for "possession of an offensive weapon" after a steel baton was found in his car and has convictions for drink driving. The woman's whose belongings were set on fire was in court supporting Morgan.

Judge Jonathan Gosling sentenced Morgan to six months but suspended the sentence after recognising the strides the defendant had made rebuilding his life.

He said: "Setting a fire in the state you were in was an incredibly dangerous thing to do. It was only down to good luck and fortune and nothing that you did that the fire did not spread to other terrace properties neighbouring the house.

"You are lucky to have her still in your life, I hope I will not see you again."