Man charged and set to stand trial over drug arrest

Dudley North Police made the raid on Monday, uncovering hundreds of cannabis plants. Photo: Dudley North Police

The 18-year-old male was arrested on Monday at a house on Louise Street in Lower Gornal after Dudley North Police executed a drugs warrant and discovered 133 plans, as well as equipment for growing cannabis.

At the time, a spokeswoman from West Midlands Police said: "We've seized dozens of cannabis plants and made an arrest after officers carried out a drugs warrant in Dudley on Monday morning (27 February).

"Officers found 133 plants inside a property on Louise Street, Lower Gornal at 8am and equipment for growing cannabis was also seized.

"An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and remains in custody for questioning.

"Every cannabis farm we destroy helps prevent a vicious circle.

"The plants won’t end up as street deals, the profits won’t go on to fund other crime, and they won’t ruin lives or pollute our communities."

The male has now been charged and remains in custody until a Crown Court hearing next month.