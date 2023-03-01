Offenders escape as jewellery stolen from antique centre

An alarm started going off at the site on Minster Pool Walk, in the city centre, just after 2am on Tuesday.

The offenders managed to force their way inside and took a number of jewellery items before making their escape.

The burglary was reported to police just after 5.10am.

Officers attended the scene, started making initial inquiries and have been reviewing CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information or relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time are asked to get in touch with Staffordshire Police through live chat on the police force's website at staffordshire.police.uk – or by calling 101 and quoting incident 81 of February 28.